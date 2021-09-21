Satellite footage picked up the heat signature from a Spanish volcano eruption.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released satellite capturing the heat signature from a volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, following an eruption.

The GOESEast satellite captured the “heat signature” in the form of a red dot from La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Cumbre Vieja volcano's eruption sent smoke and lava spewing out of several fissures on Monday.

About 5,500 Tazacorte residents were evacuated, with police expecting between 5,000 and 10,000 people to be evacuated from areas near the volcano.