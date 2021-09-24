Footage has been captured of a beautiful sunrise over St Mary's Lighthouse in the seaside town of Whitley Bay, in Tyne and Wear. The video was taken on Friday morning, when sunrise occurred at just after seven o'clock. The 137-step lighthouse, which is now a visitor centre, is located on St Mary's island and can only be accessed via a short causeway between tides. It was completed in 1898 and was in use until 1984, when it was replaced by modern navigation methods.