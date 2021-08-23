A fire in northern California has scorched more than 100,000 acres of El Dorado County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported, but emergency response teams have finally started to contain the nine-day-old blaze.

The Caldor fire spread rapidly on Sunday night, but fire crews managed to achieve 5% containment for the first time since its outbreak on 14th August.

The blaze has reached 104,309 acres, overtaking 6,000 acres in 12 hours.

It is one of four major wildfires still wreaking havoc in the region, the largest of which in Dixie has reached over 724,000 acres in 40 days.