The sky glows red as the Windy Fire ravages the Sequoia National Forest.

Footage, filmed from Tobias Peak, California, captures the fire lighting up the ski.

As plumes of smoke fill the air and the fire rages through the forest, the sky beams bright orange.

The Windy Fire was an estimated 36,249 acres in size and considered 6 per cent contained, according to firefighting authorities.

Evacuations were ordered for communities in California’s Sequoia National Forest on Wednesday as the Windy Fire began to threaten the Camp Nelson area.

The fire is thought to have moved into Long Meadow Grove putting 1,500-years-old trees under threat.