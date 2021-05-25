WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy predicts Prime Video drama The Underground Railroad will join the “pantheon of the great miniseries”.

The show follows a young girl named Cora who tries to break free from a life of slavery in the US’s Deep South. It is the latest offering from acclaimed director Barry Jenkins.

Jacob declares “every episode here is something to be savoured” and the show “is not an easy watch, but it is a vital watch”.