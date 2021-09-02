Up to a quarter of the staff at CD Projekt are now actively working on a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

In an earnings call earlier this week, the developer confirmed that 160 employees are currently involved with creating the expansion for the game.

However, the studio refused to provide more details about the expansion when asked later in the call.

Plans to develop expansions and a standalone multiplayer experience were put on hold last year following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which was widely panned for its technical issues.