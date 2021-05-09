Saturday Night Live star Michael Che repeatedly pushed tech billionaire Elon Musk to define Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency during the live NBC show on Saturday night.

Mr Musk was hosting the comedy show for the first time and played cryptocurrency expert "Lloyd Ostertag" for a sketch during the Weekend Update segment.

"What is Dogecoin?" host Che repeatedly asked as Musk listed various definitions of what cryptocurrencies are and how they work.

The value of Dogecoin plummeted during the show after it was plugged and joked about.