Jesy Nelson says she wasn't bothered by Nicki Minaj's vaccine controversy and it never made her consider dropping her from new single "Boyz".

The pair collaborated on Jesy’s debut solo single which dropped weeks after Minaj voiced her fears about the Covid-19 vaccine, including suggestions it could lead to impotence.

Nelson was asked by Vulture if the rapper's "vaccine hesitancy makes her anxious".

Jesy said: “Not at all.

“If Nicki feels like she hasn’t done her full research and she wants to know more about the vaccination, then that’s her opinion."

Sign up to our free newsletters here.