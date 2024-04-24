Biden ignores questions from reporters on TikTok ban and university protests

Joe Biden ignored questions from reporters on university protests and a US TikTok ban after making remarks about the $61 billion Ukraine aid package passed by Congress.

The president said signing the long-awaited legislation was “a good day for America” and “a good day for Europe” as he spoke on Wednesday 24 April.

Mr Biden was then seen walking off as reporters shouted questions at him.

“Can I ask a quick one on TikTok?” one person shouted, while another asked if the president had “a message for the protesters on campus” as he walked away.