Trailer for ‘real life’ Squid Game with $4.56m cash prize released by Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming reality show based on the popular Squid Game series.

In Squid Game: The Challenge, 456 contestants from around the world will battle it out in various challenges that appeared in the original show.

One winner will take home a $4.56 million cash prize.

“Though the reality version of ‘Squid Game’ isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line,” a post from Netflix read.

“Each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is expected to drop on 22 November.