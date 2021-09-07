After releasing in Japan last year, the latest full-length Pokémon movie is finally arriving in Western territories next month. Titled Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, it is coming to Netflix on 8 October and sees Ash Ketchum from the anime series and his partner Pikachu befriend a young boy called Koko who has lived his entire life in the jungle.

It also features the Mythical Pokémon Zarude, one of the newer additions to the Pokémon franchise, who protects the jungle and has raised Koko since he was an infant. More details can be found on the official Pokémon website.