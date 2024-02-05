‘Screaming, laughing, crying’: Watch Taylor Swift’s best reactions from the Grammys

It was truly the year of women at the 2024 Grammys and one in particular stole the spotlight - Taylor Swift.

As the pop superstar collected her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, she put fans out of their misery and announced that she would be releasing a brand new album on 19 April, curiously titled The Tortured Poets Department.

But no awards show is complete without Swift’s iconic reactions to the twists and turns of a live show.

Here are a few of her best reactions at this year’s awards hosted at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.