Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent commends Aisling Bea’s comedy drama This Way Up as its second season comes to Channel 4.

The show navigates modern adult life through the central character Aine accompanied by her sister Shona and love interest Richard.

Annabel enjoys the ‘believable’ portrayal of the ‘intimate, intense, annoying bond that feels so unique to sisters’ and the show’s ability to ‘perfectly tread the line between being devastatingly sad and riotously funny’.