Victoria Coren Mitchell was left baffled after quizzers on Only Connect guessed the answer to a fiendishly difficult question which she declared as her “least favourite question in the whole series”.

Coren Mitchell has hosted the BBC quiz show since 2008, in which teams must answer a series of challenging questions and spot the missing links in sequences

In the above video, you can see the comedian’s hilarious reaction to one of the teams correctly guessing the answer to a sequence of images that referenced The Wurzel’s 1976 number one hit “Combine Harvester”.