President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russia-Ukraine situation to the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up during news conference.

Zelensky said: “Managing the country it’s like your film Don’t Look up. We are looking up, but we are also looking on the ground and we may lose the economy.”

Russia says it does not want war but has placed a “gun on the table” in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine’s borders, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here