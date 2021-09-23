How to delete your Instagram account

Many people are considering reducing their time on social media or deleting their accounts altogether, now that we are all spending more time on our phones during the pandemic.

And while Instagram doesn’t exactly make it easy to completely delete your account, you can do so by following the steps outlined in the above video and opening a web browser.

Also, if you’re not ready to completely let go of your account yet – you can always choose to temporarily disable it so you can reactivate it at another time.