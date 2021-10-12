Hilarious video shows a jealous and very protective pet parrot pecking her owner’s boyfriend.

12-year-old cockatiel dusty is incredibly attached to his owner Kerri Neville and he doesn’t like sharing his owner’s love and affection with anyone else.

These amusing videos show hapless Ryan attempting to win Dusty’s respect, but is spurned at every turn by the sassy bird.

Mrs Neville, who shares an apartment with Dusty and Ryan in New York, said: “Dusty is sassy, possessive and adventurous. He has been attached to me as his owner ever since the first day I got him”

