A kitten who was rescued by a fisherwoman after being thrown into a river because it was “paralysed” has now regained use of its back legs.

The men reportedly tried to drown the lame kitten, named Finn, but Laura Walker, 18, has since managed to teach him how to walk.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with mistreatment of animals.

Laura, from Cassville, Wisconsin, USA said: “He’s doing so great, he’s growing and just walking better every day.

