Laura Whitmore says she will take her three-month-old baby Stevie to work with her on Love Island in Spain.

The presenter usually jets back and forth between the UK and Mallorca to make an appearance for re-coupling in the ITV dating show villa.

The tot was born in March and is still breastfeeding.

“Every time I fly over, she’ll go with me because I’m breastfeeding,” Whitmore told Grazia.

The baby’s father, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, will stay in the UK to record his voiceovers.