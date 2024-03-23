London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

The Capital’s iconic London Eye is set to be plunged into darkness this evening (23 March), to mark Earth Hour.

World Wide Fund (WWF) is encouraging major global landmarks to follow suit, to encourage people to help the fight against climate change.

The usually-lit up London Eye will go dark from 20:30-21:30 (GMT).

Members of the public will be encouraged to switch off lights and other none-essential devices during this hour to reduce their own carbon footprints.

The initiative has been taking place annually since 2007.