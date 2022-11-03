Adopted woman tracks down birth parents just months before they pass away

An adopted woman who spent her whole life searching for her birth parents tracked them down just months before they both passed away.

Megan Kennedy, 37, applied for her original birth certificate on her 18th birthday and found her biological mother’s name - Patti Neil.

After new records emerged, Kennedy travelled over 4,000 miles to Scotland, where Neil lived, so the pair could reunite.

The wedding photographer eventually found her father, but sadly he died in 2022 before she could meet him.

“It’s bittersweet, but I’m so grateful I reconnected with my biological parents before they passed,” Kennedy said.

