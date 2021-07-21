The world’s largest slip n’ slide festival has arrived in Pennsylvania, offering locals an exciting way to beat the summer heat.

More than 1.5 miles of water slides and over 20 courses have been set up at Beaver Creek Mountain Resort, turning the winter ski slopes into summer fun.

Riders are transported up the mountain on ski lifts, before sliding down over 8,000 feet of inflatable slip n’ slide routes.

Those lucky enough to get tickets for the travelling festival have been boasting on social media, with one suggesting it’s “the most fun I’ve had in years”.