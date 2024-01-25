Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift’s reaction to shirtless Jason Kelce at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift was a fan of his brother Jason’s shirtless celebration during the Kansas City Chief’s playoff clash with the Buffalo Bills.

In the New Heights podcast episode released on Wednesday, 25 January, the Chiefs tight end told his brother: “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” when she met a shirtless and chest-pounding Jason for the first time.

It came in response to the Eagles center saying that his wife told him to be on his “best behaviour” when meeting the pop star.

“This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he said as the two laughed.