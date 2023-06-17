What is Trooping The Colour?

The King’s official birthday is taking place on the third Saturday in June, whilst his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday usually took place on the second Saturday in June.

Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, alongside royals on horseback.