‘My Poops’: The pooping unicorn song behind Black Eyed Peas’ $10m lawsuit

A song written about a pooping unicorn toy has prompted a $10m (£8.7m) lawsuit from the Black Eyed Peas.

The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy, created by MGA Entertainment, sings “My Poops” when users push its bellybutton.

Marketing videos for the toy also use the same song.

The group and their publishing company, BMG Rights Management, alleges that the song rips off their 2005 hit “My Humps”, and that the track has earned MGA millions of dollars.

