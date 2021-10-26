Animal rights activists scaled the Home Office building in London on Tuesday morning, demanding government support for a "plant-based food system" at Cop26.

The demonstrators, from Animal Rebellion, climbed up the building on Marsham Street in Westminster, which also houses the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.

In a statement released on Twitter, Animal Rebellion vowed to continue to take action until the government "defunds meat and subsidises a plant-based transition".

