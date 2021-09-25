Chair of the Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds attacks government as the Labour Party Conference kicks off in Brighton.

Dodds called the Conservative party “callous, chaotic, phony”, as she declared that “now, more than ever, Britain needs a Labour government”.

She continued with a swipe at Conservative chairperson Elliot: “This Conservative party likes to consider itself the party of opportunity and to be fair if, like my opposite number Ben Elliot, you are a nephew to a royal, were educated at Eton and can fly teabags to Madonna, you too could go far in the Conservative party”.