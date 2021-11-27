Four teenagers held following death of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool

Four teenage boys remain in custody following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Liverpool city centre on the night of Thursday (25 November).

Ava White had been with friends in the city centre after the Christmas lights had been switched on when she suffered injuries as a result of an assault, Merseyside Police said.

Merseyside Police had previously said that she had been stabbed but have now said that a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of her death.