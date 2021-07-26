President Biden has announced that those suffering from the long-term affects of Covid-19 should be afforded disability rights.

During a speech to mark 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the president said that those with so-called ‘long Covid’ develop symptoms that “sometimes rise to the level of a disability”.

Addressing the White House rose garden alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Biden said that these individuals were entitled to accommodations in the workplace and at school, ensuring they “live their lives in dignity and get the support they need as they continue to navigate these challenges”.