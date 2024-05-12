Lord David Cameron has challenged the BBC over the corporation’s failure to describe Hamas as “terrorists” after the Palestinian group claimed a British-Israeli hostage had died.

The foreign secretary urged the broadcaster to “ask itself again” about how it labels Hamas in the wake of the October 7 atrocities, when he appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today (12 May).

Lord Cameron branded Hamas “callous” over a video showing a British-Israeli hostage who the militants said had died in Gaza.

Lord Cameron said he could give no updates on the fate of Nadav Popplewell as the Foreign Office investigates what happened.

Hamas on Saturday released a statement that the 51-year-old had died after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike a month ago.