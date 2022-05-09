Watch live as Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian workers

Watch live as Dr Jill Biden meets Slovakian ministers on her tour of eastern Europe.

The US First Lady made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday during her tour, where she met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod.

“I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Dr Biden said.

