The Kentucky tourist board has urged aliens to “don’t eat us” as they beamed a message up to space inviting UFOs to visit.

The Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau’s new advertising campaign is targeting extra-terrestrial visitors to visit.

Earlier this month, staff beamed a welcome signal at the Trappist-1 system, 40 light-years from Earth and home to a number of planets many think could harbour alien life.

The message was beamed up from the Kentucky Horse Park, and invited any potential extra-terrestrial visitors who might fancy a trip to the Bluegrass state.