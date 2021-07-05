Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July in a rather unique fashion, by waving an American flag whilst riding an electric surfboard.

In a video shared to his social media, the Facebook CEO is seen gliding through the water with John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” anthem playing in the background.

Zuckerberg’s patriotic celebration quickly went viral, with many describing it as “cringe.”

One tweet, viewed more than one million times, captioned the video: “I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules.”