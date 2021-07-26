A dramatic high-speed chase ended in a crash after a carjacking suspect led police across county lines in California.

The suspect, driving a white Nissan Maxima, evaded authorities in Fontana before crossing the San Bernardino-Riverside county lines in an attempt to escape.

Aerial footage shows the conclusion of the chase, as an Ontario PD officer performs a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver), forcing the fleeing car to lose control, turn sideways and crash at the side of the road.

The suspect was not injured in the crash and turned himself in to authorities after getting out of the vehicle.