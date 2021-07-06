A Canadian woman, 58, has died after spending several hours lying in pain on the floor of a hospital emergency department, after she was brought to Hull Hospital complaining of stomach pains.

Anne Pommainville went to the hospital in Gatineau, Quebec, on Sunday 27 June – but had to lie on the floor for hours – as she was unable to sit on a chair due to the pain she was in and the fact that there were no beds available in the hospital.