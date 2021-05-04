The Royal Marines are experimenting with jet pack technology to aide in maritime boarding exercises, according to a video released of an operation on the HMS Tamar.

The video shows a marine wearing a jet pack leaving a fast-moving rib boat, and successfully landing on the high sided ship.

The jet pack is being made by Gravity Industries and could help the Royal Navy in such exercises, as the jet pack allows marines to more swiftly board a vessel, than the traditional helicopter approach.