Russian street buried in ash after Shiveluch volcano erupts

A street in Russia was buried in ash after the Shiveluch volcano sent an apocalyptic cloud of smoke 20kms into the sky on Tuesday, 11 April.

An area of 108,000 square kilometres was covered in ash within six hours of the eruption, the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey said.

Villages close to the volcano were covered in a layer of grey ash of up to 8.5cm, the deepest in 60 years.

