Reclaim the Streets member Jamie Klingler admits she’s ‘angry’ and ‘speechless’ over the murder of London schoolteacher Sabina Nessa.

Officers believe the 28-year-old was walking from her home address on Astell Road to meet a friend at a local pub when she was murdered, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Mrs.Klinger told BBC News: “I’m almost speechless, we’re so tired and we’re so angry… this woman was out for five minutes going to meet her friend”.

The schoolteacher’s body was found close to the OneSpace community centre within Cator Park around 5.30pm on Saturday, 18 September.