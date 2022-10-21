Scientists Rebellion activists glue their hands to Porsche exhibition centre floor

Climate activists from Scientist Rebellion glued their hands to the floor of a Porsche exhibition centre in a bid to grab the attention of Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Fifteen protesters took part in the demonstration in Wolfsburg, Germany, to call for Mr Blume to advocate for a 100 km/h (62 mph) speed limit in Germany.

One activist says car manufacturers are selling a farcical “capitalistic dream” encouraging private car ownership at the cost of fighting climate change.

He continues to say that the lower speed limit combined with cheaper train tickets would “immediately reduce emissions.

