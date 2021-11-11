A screaming shopkeeper hurls a confectionery stand at a masked gunman attempting to rob his London store.

Shocking CCTV footage captures a hooded man entering an off-licence in Shadwell on Tuesday evening.

He says to the shop worker: “Hello, my friend, have you got a black bag?”

Appearing confused, the shopkeeper asks him to repeat the question as the robber whips a gun out of his pocket and lunges towards him.

The shopkeeper desperately attempts to push the man away by lifting the confectionary stand and taking shelter behind the till.

Metropolitan Police enquiries are ongoing.

