Military chief Sir Nick Carter said that it’s 'not inconceivable' that the UK could work with Taliban to tackle Isis.

The Chief of the Defence Staff went on to tell Sky News that the UK has “principles and laws” that its partners have to meet in order to work together.

“If the Taliban are able to demonstrate that they can behave in the way a normal government will behave in relation to a terrorist threat then we may well discover that we operate together but we need to wait and see.”