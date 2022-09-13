Archeologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old tooth

Archaeologists in Georgia have discovered a tooth that is almost 2 million years old.

Belonging to an early species of human, the 1.8m-year-old discovery cements the region as home to one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, according to researchers.

The discovery was made in Orozmani, a village 60 miles south west of Tbilisi.

In nearby Dmanisi, human skulls dating back to 1.8m-years-old were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.