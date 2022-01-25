Turkish motorists stuck overnight on snowy motorway

Turkish motorists were trapped overnight in their vehicles after heavy snowfall fell.

The motorway connecting Istanbul to Ankara closed on Sunday (yesterday).

In footage released by the Duzce Governorate, the Turkish Red Crescent Disaster Management Center delivers blankets, drinks and food to the stranded drivers and passengers.

Motorists were stuck on the Trans-European Motorway and the D-100 highway overnight as heavy snow continued to fall in the area.

Local reports said there was a 17 km-long queue of drivers built up near the Duzce border with Bolu.

