Elon Musk posted, and later deleted, a tweet spreading an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.

The link, shared by the social network’s new owner, shared a link to an article claiming without evidence that the House speakers’ husband met his attacker at a gay bar.

Musk later tweeted a screenshot showing a New York Times headline detailing he had shared content from a site “known to publish false news.”

“This is fake – I did not tweet out a link to The New York Times,” he joked.

