Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:28
Elon Musk posts and deletes conspiracy tweet about attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul
Elon Musk posted, and later deleted, a tweet spreading an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.
The link, shared by the social network’s new owner, shared a link to an article claiming without evidence that the House speakers’ husband met his attacker at a gay bar.
Musk later tweeted a screenshot showing a New York Times headline detailing he had shared content from a site “known to publish false news.”
“This is fake – I did not tweet out a link to The New York Times,” he joked.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
02:01
Brazil elections: Celebrations as left-wing Lula reclaims presidency from Bolsonaro
00:44
Dispatch call reveals how Paul Pelosi secretly alerted authorities to attack
01:20
India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people
00:51
Flames erupt from ‘petrol bomb’ after being thrown at migrants at Dover processing centre
10:42
Why Puglia should be your next holiday destination and going flight-free | Travel Smart
00:25
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:00
Shell records £8bn profits as Britons face soaring bills
00:54
K-9 officer’s final radio sign-off as he retires after eight ‘successful’ years of service
02:30
Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence
00:29
Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home
01:21
Police find massive alligator being kept inside shipping container at Washington residence
00:40
Woman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe
00:16
Elon Musk carries kitchen sink into Twitter HQ as he closes in on $44bn purchase
00:50
‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break
01:15
Ten-year-old girl runs from alleged kidnapper in footage released by police
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:17
‘It’s surreal’: Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated boxer
00:42
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
02:07
Jake Paul comes in at career-low weight for bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva
00:43
Graham Potter not expecting happy homecoming as he takes Chelsea back to Brighton
01:57
Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:30
Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey
00:45
Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
00:23
Machine Gun Kelly appears to snort white powder off Megan Fox’s breast as pair dress up for Halloween
00:17
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
00:34
Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume
01:35
Florence Pugh plans to release solo music album
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
04:03
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’
03:50
Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
11:14
Industry and This England | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:59
Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture
01:03
Painter finds ‘healing’ by turning father’s ashes into artwork
00:43
Cost of living: Struggling mother forced to tell son there won’t be Christmas presents this year
01:36
Princess of Wales says ‘shame of addiction still stopping people from getting help’ in message of support
01:00
Moment shark bites fisherman’s 45lb tuna in half as he reels catch into kayak
01:46
Chef measures ingredients using genius ‘functional’ hand tattoo
01:24
Twitter: Elon Musk won’t reinstate Trump or any other banned account until forming ‘content moderation council’
01:02
‘Pivot!’: Fire brigade rescue mother stuck behind sofa on stairwell
00:58
Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouth
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21