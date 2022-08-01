Beth Mead and Keira Walsh said it hadn't "sunk in" that they were European champions in their post-match interview after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

"I think we're still in shock at the moment, I don't think it's sunk in. It's been mental," Mead said.

Midfielder Keira Walsh added: "It's just crazy to think that I've just played in the European final. We've just won the European final ... it's just absolutely incredible."

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw England's Lionesses lift the Euro 2022 trophy on Sunday, 31 July.

