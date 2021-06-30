This video explains all you need to know ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on 23 July, five years on from Rio and a year late due to the coronavirus.

Team GB fans may have to get used to early morning viewing as Japan is eight hours ahead of the UK.

Attendance has been restricted because of the ongoing pandemic, with only Japanese residents allowed.

Surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, karate and baseball will feature for the first time.

Team GB have strong medal prospects in sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and cyclist Laura Kenny.