Uefa have confirmed that the draw for the Champions League round of 16 will be redone after a technical error saw Manchester United’s ball left out of the sides eligible to face Atletico Madrid.

United was eventually drawn against Paris-Saint Germain, but several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the draw had been damaged by the mistake.

The club was initially drawn against Villarreal and Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, spotted the mistake and ordered the fixture to be redrawn.

