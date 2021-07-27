Great Britain’s Tom Dean won Olympic gold in the men’s 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday, sending his friends and family watching at home into wild celebrations.

The swimmer clocked a British record time of 1:44:22 in the final, finishing just 0.04 seconds ahead of his teammate Duncan Scott to complete a famous one-two in the pool for Team GB.

Footage of Dean’s overjoyed friends and family celebrating his Olympic-winning moment has since gone viral online, with those watching screaming, cheering and jumping around as he secured gold.