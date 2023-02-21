Our team has extensively tested the car and home insurance quote processes to give you a clear overview of what to expect.

Car insurance

Applying for a car insurance quote is generally much less complex than for home insurance. Compare the Market’s process takes around four minutes to complete, with many of the questions pre-filled according to your car’s make and model. However, some questions require clarifying.

Estimate your car’s value

The approximate value of your vehicle can be easily found online. Several websites designed specifically for this purpose can be found through Google.

Vehicle modifications

Any change to a vehicle since it was first manufactured is considered a modification. This includes cosmetic alterations and changes to the exhaust, brakes, or suspension system.

Annual mileage

Your annual mileage should include travelling for domestic or social use and work purposes. Underestimating the number of miles driven in a year can impact your cover, so it’s important to be as accurate as possible.

Driving licence number

This is the 16-digit number found in section five of your driving licence. It starts with part, or all, of your surname.

Cover level

The cover level refers to the level of protection you require. There are three levels:

Third Party Only (TPO): This is the minimum legally required cover. It protects against claims made by a third party as a result of an accident caused by you or any named driver whilst using your car

Third Party Fire and Theft (TPFT): This covers everything TPO does, plus protects your vehicle from accidental fire damage, damage as a result of theft, or if your car is stolen

Comprehensive (Comp): This includes everything TPO and TPFT cover, plus any damage to your vehicle as a result of an accident

No claims discount (NCD)

Every year you drive without making an insurance claim gives you an extra year of no claims discount. The discount is accumulative and can significantly reduce the cost of your car insurance. You may need to provide proof of any NCD when you take out a policy with a new provider.

Your NCD should be detailed on your insurance renewal letter, but check with your current provider if you are unsure.

Home insurance

The quote process is clear and easy to follow, taking around seven minutes to answer 59 questions. In testing the quote journey, there were some questions that used specialist language, so to help you understand the trickiest questions, we’ve provided some guidance.

Underpinning

Compare the Market needs to know about the structure of your home in order to provide accurate building insurance quotes. Underpinning is a construction process designed to strengthen and stabilise the foundations of a property. It’s frequently used when the ground moves beneath the building. It can also be used to improve foundations ready for a conversion or extension.

If your house was underpinned before you purchased, it should be noted on the Building or Structural Survey.

Subsidence

Subsidence is the term used when the ground beneath your house shifts and shrinks, which is often due to a lack of moisture in the soil. The shifting earth can cause the property to move, causing sudden cracks to appear around your doors and windows or across ceilings.

Lock types

Home insurance providers are interested in the security of your property and Compare the Market asks you to confirm the type of locks on your exterior doors. Fortunately, the question includes interactive diagrams to help you identify the lock type.

Modern doors are frequently made from uPVC and typically have a multi-point lock. Upon lifting the handle, the door bolts into the frame at multiple points simultaneously, and turning the key locks them in place.

Another popular type of lock, commonly seen in timber doors, is a mortice deadlock. To identify if you have this lock, check for a hole, or mortice, cut into the wall or door frame for the lock to slide into. The more locks and matching mortices, the more secure your door is, and five-lever mortice deadlocks are widely recognised as one of the best locks for residential properties.

Content value

Compare the Market suggests imagining turning your home upside down and seeing what would fall out when considering contents insurance. This includes carpets, curtains and free-standing furniture, but not fitted cupboards, for example. Don’t forget to include the contents of your cellar or attic space. Any bicycles or items worth more than £1,500 individually are entered in a different section.

Valuable items worth over £1,500 each, also known as high-risk items, could be easily stolen and are expensive to replace, such as jewellery, antiques, electric goods, or mobile devices. Any such items are listed separately from your other contents.