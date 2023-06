Lowest price: ExpressVPN pricing plans are more expensive than IPVanish. IPVanish costs £2.59/month for a two-year plan, and ExpressVPN costs £5.40/month for a one-year plan.

Free version: ExpressVPN and IPVanish do not offer any free versions. IPVanish claims that free VPN service providers generate revenue by collecting users’ data and selling it to third-party organisations.

Maximum number of connected devices: ExpressVPN offers only five simultaneous connections per plan, whereas IPVanish offers unlimited connections.

Number of servers: ExpressVPN offers more than 3,000 servers in 94 countries, whereas IPVanish offers more than 2,200 servers in more than 75 locations.

Server locations: IPVanish offers servers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa. ExpressVPN offers servers in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Encryption: Both VPN service providers use the most robust encryption protocols for their users’ safety and security. They both use Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256-bit encryption. IPVanish also supports the WireGuard protocol, which utilises ChaCha20 encryption, while ExpressVPN uses its own Lightway protocol, uses WolfSSL.

VPN protocols: ExpressVPN and IPVanish use OpenVPN, Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) and Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) protocols. WireGuard protocol is supported by IPVanish, but not ExpressVPN. However, ExpressVPN uses its proprietary Lightway protocol as an alternative to WireGuard. Lightway protocol uses WolfSSL, which is also verified by third-party organisations.

No-logs policy: Both parties have a strict no-logs policy, meaning they don’t collect their users’ data. Activity logs, including browsing history, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, Domain Name System (DNS) queries and personally identifiable information, are not collected by either VPN.

Audits: IPVanish has recently had its no-logs policy audited by Leviathan Security Group, while ExpressVPN has been audited by KPMG, one of the Big Four consulting firms.

Headquarters: The IPVanish headquarters are in the United States; ExpressVPNs’ headquarters are in the British Virgin Islands.